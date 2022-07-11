Raking it in! Lea Michele has amassed an impressive net worth thanks to her roles on Glee, Scream Queens, multiple Broadway shows and more.

In July, Lea nabbed the lead role of Fanny Brice in the 2022 Broadway show Funny Girl after former leading lady Beanie Feldstein left the production earlier than expected. The surprise change-up won’t trip up Lea, who has been gunning for the famous role for years.

“I’m ready to do it. It’s a lot of work and it would be an honor to do it. But if I’m going to go back [to Broadway] that’s what I’d really like to do,” Lea said on Watch What Happens Live in 2017.

She’s done it all and still has a lot more to go. Keep reading to learn more about Lea Michele’s net worth.

What Is Lea Michele’s Net Worth?

The New Yorker’s net worth is estimated to be $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Lea Michele Make Money?

Lea’s most lucrative role was as Rachel Berry in the Fox musical series Glee from 2009 to 2015. The part was specifically written with the actress in mind by her close friend and Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy. The show skyrocketed to success, earning Lea a salary of $80,000 per episode, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

The Brunette Ambition author has since appeared on numerous other TV shows and movies, including Scream Queens, The Mayor and The Layover. She has also lent her voice to a slew of animated projects like The Cleveland Show and Mumbai Musical.

Lea is known for her strong voice, and she’s also dabbled in the music industry. Her debut solo album, Louder, was released in January 2014 and reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200. She then dropped her second album, Places, in April 2017 followed by Christmas in the City in 2019. Her third album coincided with Lea starring in the holiday film Same Time, Next Christmas.

Considering all of Lea’s talents, it comes as no surprise that she’s been a theater actress since the beginning of her career. She’s starred in critically-acclaimed shows Spring Awakening, Les Misérables and 2022’s Funny Girl.

In addition to acting, Lea has scored herself multiple brand deals with Zola, L’Oreal, HP and more.

How Long Has Lea Michele Been Acting?

The “Run to You” songstress began working professionally at just 8 years old on Broadway in productions Les Misérables, Ragtime and Fiddler on the Roof. Although she was accepted to New York University’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, she opted to continue working professionally and not attend college.

She earned a lot of notoriety for her performance in 2006’s Spring Awakening, when she was 19 years old. The show was such a hit that Lea, costar Jonathan Groff and the rest of the original Broadway cast reunited for a one-night-only concert in honor of the show’s 15th anniversary in May 2022.

A lot of things changed since then, including Lea becoming a mom to her son, Ever, with husband Zandy Reich.

“For me personally, I’ve been flooded with a lot of guilt of leaving my son and not spending every waking moment with him,” the “On My Way” singer told Town and Country about going back to work to prepare for the musical event. “But I’ve been performing since I was 8 years old, and it’s what I love to do so much; it’s what lights up my brain and my soul — and he does as well — but I was so grateful to have the opportunity to stand on the stage again and perform.”

She added about the concert, “It was a gift as a new mom to be able to do what I love, but also with people that I love so much.”