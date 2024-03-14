While Love Is Blind’s Amber Desiree “AD” Smith reconnected with Matthew Duliba after her failed romance with Clay Gravesande, she wasn’t the only one Matthew sought out after leaving the pods.

“I wasn’t his first date,” AD, 32, explained on the Thursday, March 14, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, joking that he went on a “redemption tour.” “He went to see Amber [Grant] and he, I guess apologized as well.”

When asked what Matthew, 37, apologized for, the real estate agent replied, “From his point of view, it was more or less that he broke our hearts on national TV and you know, feels like he manipulated us.”

Fans watched during the first episodes of Love Is Blind as AD formed a bond with Matthew and Clay, 31, with whom she later got engaged. Matthew was in a love triangle of his own as he felt a spark in the pods with both AD and Amber.

However, things took a shocking turn when Matthew — who told AD he was ready to marry her and asked her father for her hand in marriage — told Amber the same thing. After Matthew’s actions were revealed, AD went on to pursue her connection with Clay, while both Amber and Matthew left the show.

Clips of Matthew’s conversation with both women were showcased for fans to debate during the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13. “We have receipts of him actually saying the same exact thing, word for word, verbatim to me and the other Amber,” AD explained on the podcast about watching the footage back. “He tried to deny it. It was insane to watch.”

The North Carolina native admitted she felt Matthew was “probably going off a script” in an effort to be “meticulous with his words.”

“I think that like, he was like, ‘I know this is going to be my selling point. Like this is how I’m going to rail in the girls,” she told host Nick Viall. “Like he didn’t want to go off script or say anything too wild or outlandish that he would regret, I think he thought he was coming from a very gentleman point of view and he didn’t want to stray from being perceived as a ‘gentleman.’”

Matthew “politely declined” the invitation to the reunion but has spoken out about how he appeared on screen since his time on the show.

“Key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol free lifestyle and did the experiment sober,” he wrote via Instagram on February 14. “It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning. There was also many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character. I look forward to telling my side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time.”