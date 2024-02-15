Netflix just dropped the first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 on Wednesday, February 14, but contestant Matthew Duliba is not happy about the way he was portrayed.​

Matthew, 37, commented on a clip ​from the official Love Is Blind Instagram page that shows the financial advisor seeming to get up and leave the pods ​in the middle of a conversation with fellow participant, Sarah Ann. However, Matthew claimed what viewers saw wasn’t exactly how the events transpired.

“Misrepresentation of the truth, never walked out when a women [sic] was talking,” Matthew wrote in the comments of the clip ​on Wednesday, February 14.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, resident returned to the comment section on Thursday, February 15, to elaborate more on the situation.

“Key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol free lifestyle and did the experiment sober,” Matthew shared. “It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning. There was also many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character. I look forward to telling my side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time.”

After seeing Matthew’s actions during the first episode of Love Is Blind season 6, many fans were turned off by how he seemed to leave Sarah Ann hanging.

Love Is Blind/Instagram

“This man! Serial killer vibes,” wrote one Instagram user, while another added, “How did he get passed through the casting? Yall always have these low quality men to give these phenomenal women and then they become traumatized …”

Love Is Blind season 5 alum Taylor Rue also added her two cents regarding Matthew’s behavior.

“Reminds me of a lil someone I once knew,” Taylor, 26, wrote and added two laughing emojis.

Fans of the Netflix reality dating show first met Taylor when she developed a connection with Jared “JP” Pierce in the pods. While they seemed perfect for one another at first, their relationship quickly fell apart when they traveled to Mexico for their getaway after leaving the pods.

Taylor struggled with JP’s lack of communication and when she pressed him on the issue, he admitted that he wasn’t a fan of her physical appearance. The Texas firefighter told Taylor her appearance “felt fake” the first time they met in person.

“You had a caked-up face, fake eyelashes … you presented fake stuff,” JP, 32, continued, not doing himself any favors.

The couple called it quits before they even left Mexico. Since then, JP has gone Instagram official with a new woman and Taylor, who hasn’t officially announced she’s dating ​someone else, posted cute photos with a new guy by her side.