Sending a message? Lili Reinhart’s rumored boyfriend, Jack Martin, seemingly shaded her ex and Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse by mocking his “Call Her Daddy” podcast interview.

In a now-viral TikTok video that @planbriuncut shared on Wednesday, April 12, Jack, 24, can be seen bearing a striking resemblance to Cole, 30, when the former Disney Channel star spoke with host Alex Cooper on March 8. The TikTok star wore a similar white button-down collared shirt that Cole wore for his interview, and he even kept a cigarette tucked behind his ear. As the comedian that Jack is, he dramatized the video by unbuttoning his shirt to reveal his abs and smoking multiple cigarettes while discussing his “issues” with parents. Not only that, but Jack even styled his black hair similarly to Cole’s curly locks.

After coming across the clip, fans couldn’t resist commenting on the uncanny similarities between the social media star and the Five Feet Apart actor.

“The way his voice even sounds like Cole’s,” one TikTok user wrote with a crying eyes laughing emoji. “Cole Sprouse, is that you?” another chimed in.

Jack’s impersonation of Cole comes just over one month after the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum opened up about his high-profile breakup from Lili, 26.

“It was hard to suspend all the ways we felt about each other, and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that,” Cole explained on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other. We’re good friends now, which is awesome.”

One of the biggest bombshells Cole dropped, however, was admitting that he was the one who “left” the relationship.

“I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left [our relationship] a little earlier,” he confessed. “I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people around me, which was not good for me. I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation.”

He added, “But to be honest, when you’re in a relationship for that long and someone leaves, it’s not like someone’s like ‘what?!’ It’s not a surprise. It was time.”

Cole and Lili started dating in 2017 and had an on-off relationship until permanently splitting in early 2020. The CW star confirmed their breakup in March of that year by sharing a lengthy and positive message for his ex via Instagram.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Cole wrote. “What an incredible experience I had. I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward.”