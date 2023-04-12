Finding love? Lili Reinhart was spotted smooching her rumored new man, Jack Martin! The Riverdale star appears to be moving on following her long-term relationship with costar Cole Sprouse.

The Look Both Ways actress packed on the PDA with the internet star while in Los Angeles on April 10, according to photos obtained by Page Six. In the snaps, Lili and Jack shared a sweet kiss as he dropped her off at LAX airport. The apparent new couple was all smiles as they parted ways.

But who is the man that appears to have stolen Lili’s heart? Keep reading for everything to know about Jack Martin.

Who Is Jack Martin?

Not only is he a comedian, but Jack is also an actor who has nabbed roles in the TV series La Brea and All Rise over the years.

Before his acting career officially kicked off, the newcomer graduated from Georgetown University before attending an acting intensive at NYU Tisch’s Stonestreet Studios Film & TV conservatory.

“I went to college to study political science with the hopes I’d go into a career in politics and changed my mind after the first semester,” he told Bello Magazine in October 2021 about his career change. “This is obviously a big shift from that but I have no regrets.”

Is Jack Martin a TikTok Star?

Before becoming a series regular on La Brea, Jack racked up quite a following for himself on TikTok.

“I got so comfortable with performing and with the idea of lots of people seeing me do it because of TikTok,” the budding star explained in the same interview. “I’ve done a lot of comedy skits with my friends and that got me in the groove of performing with others as a group. It honestly prepared me a lot more than I thought it would.”

What Is Jack Martin’s Net Worth?

No official net worth has been revealed just yet, but multiple outlets estimate that Jack could be worth between $1 and $5 million.

Are Jack Martin and Lili Reinhart Dating?

While the couple has yet to confirm their relationship publicly, they were spotted sharing a smooch. So, it’s unclear what’s in the cards for these two.

Reps for Lili and Jack did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.