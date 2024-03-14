Lindsay Lohan burst into tears when she saw son Luai watching her 1998 film The Parent Trap, even though he was still too young to comprehend that it was his mom on screen.

The Mean Girls star, 37, said she doesn’t like watching her own films as she’s uncomfortable hearing the sound of her voice. But she melted when she came home to find Luai, 7 months, watching her classic movie where she played preteen twins.

“I just wrapped a movie four days ago and I came home from work and my son was getting ready for dinnertime. I opened the door and The Parent Trap was on. It was just on the TV,” Lindsay told Drew Barrymore during a Thursday, March 14, appearance on her daytime talk show.

“I started crying because I’m like, he doesn’t even know that’s mommy yet,” Lilo recalled. “I was like, do I turn it off or do I just, and he was kind of just staring. Because maybe, my voice was still similar to how it was then. So, I was like, maybe he knows like a little bit that it’s me because it sounds like me.”

“But it was a really magical moment. I took tons of pictures of it,” she added.

Lindsay became a first-time mom when she and husband Bader Shammas welcomed Luai in July 2023. Motherhood has already changed how she’s envisioning her career after making her triumphant comeback in Netflix’s 2022 holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas.

“I want to do things that my son can see. But I also want to do things that inspire me,” she told E! News on March 5. She added that “everything’s changing” between parenthood and her career, adding, “It’s a learning process — I’m having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it.”

The New York native’s new Netflix rom-com Irish Wish drops on Friday, March 15. Lindsay brought Luai with her to Ireland when she shot the film.

“I’m still fortunate he’s young, so I can bring him everywhere,” she told the outlet. “And he is everywhere with me, because I don’t want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes.”

One thing Luai gained from Irish Wish was a stellar set of godparents. Lindsay and Ayesha Curry became close friends before shooting the movie together. The cookbook author’s mutual friend, chef Michael Mina, set up an initial meeting between the two when Ayesha made a visit to Dubai, and they became BFFs.

The NBA WAG, who is married to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, said Lindsay asked her to be godmother to Luai when she was on a July 2023 trip to Dubai to see her pal. “It’s just such an honor,” Ayesha gushed during a Monday, March 11, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Her husband is Luai’s godfather, as Steph, 35, revealed when Lindsay and Bader attended a Warriors game on February 3. He signed a jersey for their son over his number, writing, “To Luai, your godparents love you. Warriors!!!” along with his signature.