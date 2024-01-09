There’s no question that Lindsay Lohan will be a cool mom. The Mean Girls star became a mother when she welcomed baby No. 1, son Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023. So, what has Lindsay said about motherhood and does she plan on having more kids?

How Many Kids Does Lindsay Lohan Have?

The Parent Trap actress is the proud mother to one son, Luai, whom she gave birth to on July 17, 2023.

“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” her representation told Life & Style in a statement at the time. “The family is over the moon in love.”

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together via Instagram in March 2023. “Coming soon…” a photo of a onesie read alongside the caption, “We are blessed and excited!”

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” Lindsay told Life & Style that same day.

What Has Lindsay Lohan Said About Motherhood?

Lindsay has kept most details about her personal life out of the spotlight, though has shared rare insight into her life as a mother during interviews.

While attending the Mean Girls movie premiere in January 2024, she was asked by People if she is a “cool mom.” The comment was a reference to the 2004 movie, in which Amy Poehler’s character declared, “I’m not like a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.”

“I hope so,” Lindsay responded while laughing.

Does Lindsay Lohan Want More Kids?

Lindsay hasn’t publicly stated whether or not she wants more kids, though an insider previously told Us Weekly in June 2023 that she didn’t plan to stop at one.

The source said that the New York native “definitely wants” more children in the future, adding, “She has always said she wants to have three or four kids.”

Courtesy of Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

How Long Has Lindsay Lohan Been Married to Bader Shammas?

The Confessions of A Teenage Drama Queen actress announced her engagement to Bader in November 2021. Her rep later confirmed to Life & Style that the couple secretly married in July 2022 after two years of dating.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she captioned an Instagram post of the couple that month. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”