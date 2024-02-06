Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas‘ son, Luai, is growing up surrounded by love.

The Mean Girls star, 37, posted an Instagram Story reshare from her husband, 37, of a Golden State Warriors jersey signed by superstar point guard Stephen “Steph” Curry for the toddler.

Stephen, 35, wrote a sweet message to Luai over his number, which read, “To Luai, your godparents love you. Warriors!!!” along with his signature.

A representative for the basketball player confirmed his relationship to the former child star’s son in a statement to Today on Monday, February 4.

The news came after Stephen was seen gifting the jersey to Lindsay and her husband during his February 3, game against the Atlanta Hawks. After the exchange, the NBA legend posed for a photo with the actress and her husband.

The two couples likely met ​when Lindsay worked with Stephen’s wife, Ayesha ​Curry, on the upcoming Netflix film Irish Wish. The movie was shot in Ireland in 2022 and is set to be released on the streamer on March 15.

Stephen and Ayesha, 34, are already parents themselves, as they have welcomed two daughters, Riley and Ryan,​ and one son, ​Canon, since tying the knot in 2011. In a June 2023 tribute to her husband for Father’s Day, Ayesha called raising their kids together “too much fun.”

“Watching you with our kiddos brings me SO much joy,” she added.

The Parent Trap star and her husband, who she wed in July 2022 after two years of dating, each became first-time parents when they welcomed Luai in 2023. A rep for Lindsay told Life & Style at the time that the couple ​was “over the moon in love” with the new addition to the family.

And their family may not yet be complete. An insider told Us Weekly in June 2023 that Linsday “definitely wants” to expand ​her family one day. “She has always said she wants to have three or four kids,” the source shared at the time.

In the meantime, Lindsay seems to be soaking up her time with her husband. On Bader’s birthday in June 2023, Lindsay shared a heartfelt tribute to him via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to my love, my light, my everything! 😘🎂❤️” Lindsay began her caption. “words cannot express my love for you. Always always, forever and ever! 🥰 Happy Happy Birthday!!”

And as for Lindsay’s parenting style, she hopes to keep things fun. In reference to a classic line from Mean Girls at the January 8 premiere of its musical adaptation film, People asked the Scary Movie star if she was a “cool mom,” to which she quipped, “I hope so!”