Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump responded to Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute being fired from the Bravo TV hit series following racist behavior.

“I love and adore our employees and I am deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed,” the 59-year-old wrote on Instagram on June 10. “As many of you know, after watching me for 10 years, I have always been an equal rights activist and ally — my family, my businesses and I condemn all forms of cruelty, racism, homophobia, bigotry and unequal treatment. We’ve never tolerated it in the workplace or our lives.”

The U.K. native went on to explain while viewers only “see a fraction” of her employees on the show — what she called “a specific friend group” — they have always been a “very diverse group of people.” Vanderpump also noted every “color, ethnicity and sexual orientation” is represented in her staff.

Shutterstock (3)

“Most of our employees have worked for us for over a decade, and we have become a family; one that embraces and celebrates each other’s differences,” Vanderpump continued. “I am proud of the inclusive company that we’ve created. We will continue to embrace diversity as one of our greatest strengths and I’m excited to give you [a] deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric of our company in the future.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum concluded by saying that all people deserve “to feel safe, heard and appreciated” in their communities. “So much of what has transpired in the world is not right, fair or acceptable,” she wrote. “We all have work to do to create a society we can be proud of and I hope as we venture forward, we strive to live in a world where kindness and compassion are our highest values.”

Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, were fired from the Bravo series that made them household names on June 9 after former costar Faith Stowers accused them of racially profiling her by reporting her to the police for a crime she did not commit in 2018.

The Next Level Basic author issued an apology for her actions on June 7, where she explained she has “grown significantly” since the incident and is “still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt [she’s] caused.” Stassi also acknowledged what she did was “wrong” and explained she plans to “take time to listen, to learn and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The James Mae founder also apologized, noting that she did not feel her behavior was “racially driven” at the time. “I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her,” the He’s Making You Crazy author wrote. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry.”