Moms unite. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump is supporting Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent with “advice” for new mothers in the first few weeks of daughter Ocean Kent‘s life, she tells Life & Style exclusively.

“I’ve spoken to Lala [at] great length and she’s asked my advice as well on some of the things new mothers go through,” the 60-year-old gushes over her former SUR employee while promoting her new series Overserved, which airs on E! Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. “I spoke to her for an hour the day before yesterday on FaceTime. I love her.”

The Vanderpump Dogs founder has even had a chance to dote on the baby girl — virtually. “I’ve seen Lala’s baby on Zoom and sent flowers, as we do in England,” the Bravo star raves. “We send flowers when the baby is born and then when we meet the baby, we normally buy the baby something then. I’ve seen the baby on Zoom.”

Lala and fiancé Randall Emmett welcomed their first child together on March 15. “She’s healthy, beautiful and perfect like her mother!” the film producer, 49, revealed via an Instagram photo of his future bride lying in a hospital bed and holding their daughter shortly following the newborn’s arrival.

The Utah native revealed her pregnancy during a September 2020 episode of the couple’s “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “I am pregnant. I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing,” she told fans through tears at the time. “I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

Though the “Boy” singer sought advice from the restaurateur, Lala actually has a few years of motherhood under her belt. Her future husband is already father to 11-year-old daughter London and 7-year-old Rylee — whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers — and the Spree star has been coparenting them in the years since she and Randall started dating.

“She, at her age, just stepped up. She has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom,” he told Us Weekly in May 2020. “I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do, and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”