Family life! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent‘s fiancé, Randall Emmett, shared the first video of the couple’s newborn daughter, Ocean Kent, on Wednesday, March 24.

“Family makes my heart happy,” the 49-year-old captioned the precious clip of his future wife holding their baby girl against her chest as she slept.

The Bravo star, 30, and her film producer beau announced the arrival of their first child on March 15. “She’s healthy, beautiful and perfect like her mother!” Randall gushed via an Instagram photo of the Spree star holding baby Ocean while lying in a hospital bed in the moments after giving birth.

Since the tiny tot’s arrival, the reality star has taken to motherhood quickly. On March 18, Lala shared a snapshot of herself making a funny face while wearing a breast-pump harness and holding two half-full baby bottles. She captioned the hilarious image “Thirsty Thursday.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lala and Rand announced their pregnancy in September 2020 during an episode of their “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast. “I am pregnant. I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing,” the Utah native tearfully gushed at the time. “I’m really emotional. Let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears.”

The Irishman producer is also father to 11-year-old daughter London and 7-year-old daughter Rylee, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers — and Lala has been acting as stepmom to them since the couple got engaged in September 2018. “She, at her age, just stepped up. She has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom,” Randall told Us Weekly in May 2020. “I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do, and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”

The pair were set to wed in April 2020 but postponed their nuptials until July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, when the pair finally ties the knot, Lala promised Life & Style the wedding would be a “full-on production.”

“I can’t tell you who, but I can tell you legends. Yes. Legend performances,” she previously teased her high-profile guest list. “And I want people to be like, ‘Oh, my God, that was the best party ever and they got married.’ … My fiancé’s a movie producer, so you wouldn’t expect anything less. Everything is going to be like a movie. Think about the way I got engaged times a million.”