Paris Geller Is All Grown Up! Liza Weil’s Transformation From ‘Gilmore Girls’ Through Today in Photos

TV viewers first got to know actress Liza Weil from her iconic role as Paris Geller on Gilmore Girls, where she played Rory Gilmore’s sassy nemesis-turned-best-friend for all seven seasons of the show between 2000 and 2007. She’s now a divorced mother of a teenage daughter of her own, Josephine Elizabeth Weil-Adelstein, and hopes her presence on the show isn’t a distraction for her only child.

“I always wonder if me being on that show is going to diminish it for [my daughter]. I certainly hope not,” Liza told Nylon magazine in 2016. That same year, she reprised her role for the Netflix miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Liza has continued working steadily since her breakout role. She starred on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder as Bonnie Winterbottom from 2014 through 2020, and in 2022 landed the part of ASAC Katherine Russo on the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady.

