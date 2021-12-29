When it comes to all the couples on Love After Lockup, no other twosome has continuously brought the drama in every way possible more than Shane and Lacey Whitlow. They’ve ticked every box, from love triangles, a shaky marriage, having a baby, multiple breakups and finally a high-profile split. We’ve got a full timeline of the pair’s relationship.

Shane and Lacey were introduced on season 2 of the popular WEtv series. He was a 21-year-old inmate in a Virginia prison who was doing a multi-year stint for a malicious wounding charge. Cam model and mother of three Lacey came across his profile on a “Meet an Inmate” portal.

Lacey liked what she saw! In addition to photos of him looking buff and handsome, Shane said in his profile that, “I love to laugh, being around others smiling and having fun brings joy to my heart. Life is too short not to live life to its fullest. I’m looking for someone who wants to have fun and share some laughs together.”

The pair began corresponding, even though Lacey was already engaged to her high school sweetheart, John Slater. But he was also behind bars and scheduled to get out several months after Shane. So Lacey decided to give things a shot with Shane to see if he could be the one for her, instead of John.

WEtv

Shane paroled to Lacey’s home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where the two discovered that their chemistry and passion was even more intense in person. After ducking calls from John, the buxom blonde finally visited him in jail to tell John it was over between them. But it would be far from the last time these two were together.

Shane and Lacey married in a gorgeous beach wedding during season 2 of Love After Lockup, even though she still had lingering feelings for John, who predicted correctly she would eventually come back to him.

On LAL‘s spinoff, Life After Lockup, the couple dealt with infidelity crises and trust issues, but eventually decided their marriage was steady enough to start a family of their own. Lacey gave birth to their daughter, Summer Rayne, in November 2020, whose arrival was seen on the show in March 2021.

Shane and Lacey fell into another cycle of distrust during season 3 of Life After Lockup. Major drama occurred after filming wrapped, when Lacey took to Instagram to let fans know on December 15 that Shane had been missing for four days. The following day, she posted that he had been found safe, but claimed he was hospitalized due to “mental incapacitation.” She later revealed that the pair were no longer a couple, and Christmas Day 2021 saw a dramatic verbal fight that allegedly involved Lacey, her dad and Shane.

Scroll down for Shane and Lacey Whitlow’s relationship timeline.