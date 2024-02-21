Love Is Blind season 3 stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux were one of two couples to tie the knot from their cast, and were very open about expanding their family soon after marriage. They recently revealed the news they’re expecting baby No. 1. While the couple is staying tight lipped on the sex, they exclusively gave Life & Style a hint about the little one’s name.

“It’s from a song,” Alexa, 29, says. “I can say that it’s from a song, and I was listening and I added it to my list. Then I told [Brennon] about it and he was like, ‘That’s the greatest name ever.’”

Brennon, ​33, adds that he has one rule for the child’s name.

“The baby has got to be able to be president if it needs,” he tells Life and Style with a smile.

The mom-to-be thought choosing the baby’s name was going to be their “biggest argument,” but it turns out, it was surprisingly easy.

“We’re very different,” Alexa says. “I like a little bit of different names that aren’t as common, but he’s like, ‘They have to have a meaning, they have to mean something.’”

The reality TV stars’ journey to parenthood wasn’t always easy, and Alexa tells Life & Style that she underwent a “very aggressive form” of intrauterine insemination (IUI) “a few times.”

“It’s a lot mentally to go through and my body went through a lot doing that and up before that, six months of hormones and trying all kinds of things because they couldn’t figure out why,” Alexa says. “Finally we were just like, ‘We’re over it,’ and then it just happened.”

Regardless, the couple says they’re still glad they went through what they did because it “led up to that.”

Alexa and Brennon officially announced their pregnancy in January and revealed that the baby is due to arrive sometime this summer.

“We wanted this to happen and so we’re just grateful to be here,” Alexa told People in an interview published on January 26. “It’s been such a big part of my life [and] I’m the worst secret keeper … so I’m ready for it to be out there!”

Brennon was equally excited about his upcoming dad duties and can’t wait for certain experiences as a father.

“Getting to get rip sticks again, or some kind of new skateboards,” Brennon joked. “Getting someone to take to the boot store. Ooh, and the kid rodeos. I’m excited about that.”