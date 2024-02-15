Love Is Blind season 3 stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux exclusively revealed to Life & Style what helped them build a long lasting relationship and what tips they can give to season 6’s newest cast members.

“I think that you just have to really just focus on your relationship and just shut out the rest of the world because I feel like it can be a lot,” Alexa, 29, says during the couple’s collaboration with Raising Cane’s. “You have so many opinions, everyone has an opinion these days on everything all the time. And so I think that any advice I would have is just focus on what really matters and just drown all the noise out.”

Brennon, 34, adds that Love Is Blind participants should “focus on [their] family, focus on what [they] want with the baby thing.”

“We’ve heard a lot of stuff all over everything, social media, internet, but everything was on our time. And don’t get caught up in the world, just stay in your own lives,” he continues.

Alexa also tells Life & Style how her experience on the show changed her view on marriage, especially the timing of relationships.

“I think that, especially just talking about timing people [are like,] ‘How do you get engaged in 10 days and then get married in six weeks?’” the mom-to-be says. “And I think that it really is when you know, you know. You could date somebody for five years and get married and it doesn’t work out and then you can meet on the other side of a closet door and it just works out. Timing is irrelevant.”

Raising Cane’s

Alexa and Brennon were one of five couples to get engaged during season 3. However, they were one of only two couples to actually take the leap into marriage. Fans saw them develop a connection really quickly during their time in the pods, and they ran into very few bumps in the road during the weeks leading up to their engagement.

Despite coming from different backgrounds, the couple managed to work through everything with some solid communication skills. While fans may have worried Alexa’s dad, Adam Alfia, was a little too hard on Brennon in front of the cameras, the water treatment engineer admitted that the jabs were all in good fun. Since then, the Netflix star and his father-in-law have grown close.

“It’s funny ’cause, well, it’s all in love,” Alexa told Us Weekly in 2023. “It’s how my dad treats me. He doesn’t treat Brennon any different than he treats me.”