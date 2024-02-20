No time for the haters! Chelsea Blackwell seemingly responded to critics who slammed her for claiming to look like Megan Fox on season 6 of Love Is Blind.

“Go on a show to find love > get your ass dragged,” Chelsea, 31, captioned a video of herself dancing “Immigrant Song” on Sunday, February 18. One day prior, she shared another post with the caption, “Just out here being humbled by the internet.”

The reality star also reposted a message from her friend Presley Carter on her Instagram Story. “Thank you all who are from our hometown and know Chels for all of your love and support for her through this!” the note read. “It’s been so exciting to watch her and see everything! Also very hard because people are so mean here on the internet and take reality TV way too seriously. Like it’s a show yall, we need to cool it.”

Chelsea came under fire after a discussion with Jimmy Presnell about celebrity doppelgängers on Love Is Blind. During the conversation, the two were still in the pods and did not know what the other looked like. “I get one person and it’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” Chelsea revealed. “But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

She eventually told Jimmy, 28, that Megan, 37, is the celebrity she’s often compared to. “It’s just because I have light eyes and dark hair,” she explained. “That’s the only reason. There’s nothing else. At least I’m assuming so.”

When the episode aired on February 14, Chelsea received an influx of backlash on social media. Fans claimed that she looked nothing like the actress and said she scammed Jimmy by making the comparison. “Don’t worry I’ll never say that s–t again,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Jimmy wound up proposing to Chelsea and was noticeably surprised when he saw her for the first time. “She definitely lied to me on some uh … how she looked,” he admitted. However, he wasn’t all that disappointed. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter,” he added. “I’m very attracted to her. I can work with that.”

Viewers will see how Chelsea and Jimmy’s relationship plays out as the season continues. They’ve already hit some roadblocks on the show, mostly stemming from Chelsea’s self-consciousness.

Before Jimmy and Chelsea got together they had both formed connections with other cast members. Jimmy was briefly involved with Jess Vestal, while Chelsea connected with Trevor Sova.