Lupita Nyong'o Attends 2024 Oscars With Joseph Quinn

Fans hoping Lupita Nyong’o would make rumored boyfriend Joshua Jackson red carpet official at the 2024 Oscars were let down, as the actress brought her A Quiet Place: Day One costar Joseph Quinn as her date.

The pair posed for photographers together and did their interviews along the red carpet as a team. Lupita, 41, and Joseph, 30, showed plenty of chemistry, but photos of her passionately making out with Joshua, 45, in Mexico prove where her heart currently lies.

Lupita and Joseph are starring in the origin story about the first day of the alien invasion, a prequel to the two successful A Quiet Place films starring Emily Blunt. The two held hands on the red carpet, shared plenty of laughs and joked together. Their film comes out in June, but their Oscars appearance seemed to be an unofficial promotional kickoff.

Inside the event, Lupita was one of five former Best Supporting Actress Oscar winners who were on hand to present the award to the 2024 winner. They each shared a poignant tribute to one of the nominees. The trophy ended up going to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers.

Lupita dazzled in a glittering powder blue Giorgio Armani Privé gown. She said on the red carpet that she wanted to revisit the color of the dress she was wearing the night she won her Oscar for 12 Years a Slave in 2014.

The Black Panther star made headlines the week before the Oscars on a birthday getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where she put on several major PDA shows with Joshua. They were photographed kissing on the beach, holding hands and proving that their romance is heating up in a major way.

Initial rumors about blossoming romance began in October 2023 when the pair were spotted attending a Janelle Monae concert in Los Angeles. It came shortly after the Dawson’s Creek alum’s estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce on October 2, 2023, after more than three years or marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Joshua and Lupita were photographed for the first time together on December 5, 2023, during a getaway to Joshua Tree, California, holding hands while out for a stroll.

“It’s still new, but they’ve been spending almost all their free time together,” a source exclusively told to Life & Style at the time. The Fringe alum decided to shoot his shot with Lupita and asked her out, and things blossomed from there, according to the insider.

“It’s been full-on ever since,” the source added. “To hear Joshua tell it, this is nowhere near a rebound romance. He seems very serious about Lupita.”

Jodie, 37, broke her silence about her divorce from Joshua in a March 3 interview with the U.K.’s The Times.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK,” she told the publication “The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.” The former couple share a daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, who was born in April 2020.

The Without Remorse star continued, “There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’ If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”