Madonna has always loved to shock audiences, and she’s still going for it in her 60s. The singer flashed her sheer fishnet stocking-covered derriere on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, after claiming that artists exist to help “disturb the peace” and telling host she’s all in favor of “good trouble.”

During the 63-year-old’s October 7 appearance, she wore a plunging black mini-dress. She told Jimmy, “I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people’s peace while they watch the show,” in a portend of things to come. She added, “But I mean that in the best way.”

Jimmy then told the “Music” singer that she finds ways of getting into “good trouble,” to which Madonna repeated the two words and then got out of her seat and shoved the items off Jimmy’s desk. She laid across it on her stomach, while her skirt came dangerously close to exposing her tush. At one point, the 47-year-old host took off his jacket and covered her behind, while begging her over and over to “stop it.” She snarked, “No one’s gonna see anything. My God!” The wildness begins at the 1:41 mark in the below video:

Madonna then stood up, turned around and pulled up her skirt, flashing the audience with her fishnet covered-butt cheeks. The members erupted in cheers for her raunchy display. The entertainer then sat back down in her seat, but with her skirt pulled up in the back so that her full right leg was visible from her bottom all the way to her high heeled shoes.

The “Don’t Stop” singer has been fighting off butt implant rumors since 2018. After giving a surprise New Year’s Eve performance at New York City’s Stonewall Inn, a video of the entertainer went viral, as the then-60-year-old’s derriere seemed to have become more rounded, high and perky.

“Desperately seeking no one’s approval and entitled to free agency over my body like everyone else!” she wrote on Instagram, along with the hashtags: “freedom,” “respect,” “no fear” and “no discrimination.” Madonna has never outright discussed whether or not she’s had a butt lift, and her personal trainer attributes her killer body to regular workouts, grueling dance practices and a macrobiotic diet.