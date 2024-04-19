Matty Healy didn’t play it cool when talking about his favorite writing instrument, and a video of him gushing over his love of typewriters has resurfaced amid Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album release.

“I really like typewriters as well,” Matty, 35, said when speaking about carrying a notebook around with him. “I don’t have one with me because that is really impractical. And the thing is, with typewriters and writing with pen to paper, there’s a kind of element of commitment that goes with the ceremony of it.”

He continued, “Therefore, it requires you to concentrate a bit better. … So I think it’s important to have a book. It’s mainly stories that I write about my dreams of being in love with other pop stars.”

The Swifties may need a moment to recover because Taylor, 34, held nothing back in her tracks on the double album anthology, and Matty appeared to be a key player in her tracklist. In her titular song, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which many speculate to be about the 1975 frontman, Taylor sings about a former lover leaving a typewriter behind at her home.

“You left your typewriter at my apartment/ Straight from the tortured poets department/ I think some things I never say/ Like, ‘Who uses typewriters anyway?’” Taylor laments in the song. “But you’re in self-sabotage mode/ Throwing spikes down on the road/ But I’ve seen this episode and still love the show/ Who else decodes you?”

Fans immediately started putting the pieces together of which songs could be about Matty, who Taylor had a brief fling with shortly after her split from Joe Alwyn. The two have known each other since 2014, and skirted romance rumors in the past after being spotted in each other’s merch.

Listeners have continued to decode track after track, with a number hinting at Matty, including “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “Imgonnagetyouback.” In the former, Taylor quickly shoots down the person who “rusted” her “sparkling summer,” seemingly alluding to the brief time the two were connected in 2023. “Imgonnagetyouback” further focuses on the torn feelings Taylor has for an ex, teetering between taking them back or seeking revenge.

As for Matty, a source told Us Weekly that he was “relieved” after The Tortured Poets Department dropped, as he was said to be nervous about what Taylor might include in her tracks.

“Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the insider said. “And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”