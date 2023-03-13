Looking good! Mindy Kaling showed off her amazing figure in a custom white cut-out Vera Wang gown while attending the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12.

The Mindy Project alum, 43, looked elegant and chic as she posed on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, in the long sleeve, curve-hugging dress that featured boning on the chest and peplum detailing on the hips. Mindy wore her hair slicked in the front, with her long locks cascading down her back. She added a dark neutral lip, smokey eye and dangly earrings to finish off her stunning ensemble.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Mindy gave fans a glimpse at her pre-Oscars glam, sharing a snap of what appeared to be a Moscow mule while she posed in the mirror, captioning the photo, “Getting Oscars ready…”

Though Mindy is not nominated for any awards at this year’s show, she served as cochair of the second annual South Asian Excellence at the Oscars party that took place at the Paramount studio lot in Hollywood on Thursday, March 9. The event was cohosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anjula Acharia; other A-listers who served as cochairs alongside Mindy included Malala Yousafzai, Kumail Nanjiani, Kal Penn, Aziz Ansari, Bela Bajaria, Radhika Jones, Joseph Patel, Shruti Ganguly and Anita Chatterjee, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s a very emotional night for me,” Priyanka, 40, told the outlet. “I have never looked around in my 12 years of working in Hollywood and in entertainment in America and seen so many South Asians connected to the Oscars.”

For her part, Mindy also couldn’t stop gushing about the incredible event. “Last night I was honored to co-host a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees. Met so many new friends and hugged old ones, and was inspired by the talent all around me,” the Office alum wrote in a heartfelt caption posted to Instagram on Friday, March 10. “@falgunishanepeacockindia designed the most spectacular saree for me and @sethicouture loaned me basically all the diamonds in the world. Thank you to @priyankachopra and @anjula_acharia for organizing such a special event. Also love when @asekar95 is my date and we get to do the most Indian thing ever and order Taco Bell after.”

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Mindy’s amazing Oscars look!