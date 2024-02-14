My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore showed off her impressive 100-pound weight loss while responding to speculation that she underwent surgery.

Whitney, 39, took to Instagram on Monday, February 12, to share a video that showed off her entire body as she prepared to celebrate her dad’s birthday. After several fans pointed out her impressive weight loss and said she looked “half” her size, the TLC personality responded to speculation that she had surgery in an updated caption.

“I hate addressing this, but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight. In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds. In 2018, I lost 50 pounds. When my mom got sick and eventually died, I lost 50 more,” she explained. “I weigh 285 pounds and I have been this weight for almost a year now.”

After noting that the weight loss was the “second time in [her] life [she] lost 100 pounds,” Whitney added, “I’m still very fat. Thank you for the compliments, but I really don’t like obsessing over my body and I don’t like it when others do it either.”

She continued to express her frustration in the comments by directly responding to a fan that asked if she had surgery. “No. I weigh 285 and I’ve been this weight for about a year now,” the reality star said.

Another social media user said that Whitney was “definitely slimmer,” which prompted her to explain that it was difficult for her to read comments about her weight. “I’m not though, and that’s why these comments are frustrating,” she responded. “I weigh the exact same as I did in Switzerland and no one was freaking out then. I have not lost any weight since then.”

The social media post is not the first time Whitney has been transparent about her weight loss journey. Back in September 2023, she admitted that she likely lost weight while grieving the loss of her mother, Barbara “Babs” Thore, in December 2022. “I think it’s obvious that I have lost some weight and that is true,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “And people say, like, ‘Is it surgery?’ and I’m like, ‘No, it’s grief, but thanks.’”

Courtesy of Whitney Way Thore/Instagram

“I see a lot of chatter online and people have asked me, ‘Have you had weight loss surgery?’ or something like that. No I haven’t,” Whitney continued. “On the show, I’ll talk about my weight more, but in my personal life, I don’t really find it necessary to talk about how much I weigh. It’s just not something that I care to focus on and talk about.”

The TV personality then weighed in on people using Ozempic, adding that she doesn’t judge anyone for using the diabetes medication to lose weight.

“I’ve been fat now for 20 years and fat in the public eye. I know how hard it is and I do not ever judge a fat person for doing anything that makes their lives easier. I am not that fat person that’s gonna say, ‘Oh my gosh, why are they on Ozempic? Why are they losing weight?’” Whitney said. “It’s their body. It has nothing to do with me and it’s hard out here for a blimp.”