Eating Boogers and Pooping on Stage! See the Nastiest Celebrity Confessions Ever

Turns out, all the money, talent and fame in the world doesn’t save someone from embarrassment or gross behavior! In fact, some of your favorite celebrities, including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Chrissy Teigen and more have admitted to some pretty nasty things over the years.

Take Chrissy, for example. The Cravings author once confessed to a seriously disgusting party foul. “I lick off the nacho cheese seasoning and put the chips back in the bag,” Chrissy revealed during an interview with Delish.

The mother of two, who shares kids Luna and Miles with husband John Legend, was later accused of “promoting eating disorders,” as people took her licking potato chip seasoning as a means of saving calories. However, Chrissy shot down that theory pretty quick! “It was in the context of, ‘It’s a gross thing I do, and I am disgusting, but hey, it’s low carb HA HA,'” she clarified.

If you thought that was nasty … just wait until you hear about Adele. According to People, the “Easy on Me” artist got a little too candid with audience members during a 2016 concert. “The best thing is I pick my own kid’s bogeys, roll them in my hand and then flick those ones,” she explained, referring to her son, Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“When he was a baby and had his first cold, I sucked the snot out of his nose because he was so congested,” Adele added.

OK, licking chips, sucking snot … what could be more disgusting than that? Well, Ed Sheeran accidentally pooped his pants while performing.

“I actually misjudged a fart one time, which ended up being a shart,” the “Perfect” singer recalled on Australian radio station Nova FM. “It was like midway through a performance, and I was really lively, and then halfway through, I was like, ‘All right, I’m just going to stand for the rest of the performance and hope it’s over soon and then go home and throw these trousers out!'”

