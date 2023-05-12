The Hot Pocket is back! Devi Vishwakumar and her pals are returning to Sherman Oaks High School for their senior year when season 4 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever kicks off, and things appear to be heating up. Keep reading for everything we know about the final season of the teen comedy, including cast details, premiere date and more.

What Is ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 About?

The fourth and final season of the Mindy Kaling created series will focus on the “banging ending” to Devi’s high school career. The former member of the “U.N.” seemingly cashes in her V-card with lifelong rival-turned-love-interest Ben Gross (played by Jaren Lewison), but things quickly turn awkward.

“We’re finally seniors and, honestly, I think we’re doing pretty great,” Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, tells besties Eleanor and Fabiola in the trailer for the upcoming season. “Now that I’ve done the deed, I can focus on what’s important … Princeton!”

Much to fans’ delight, Darren Barnet is back to reprise his role as campus hottie Paxton Hall-Yoshida. However, when a new member of the Hot Pocket catches Devi’s attention, she’s forced to choose between lifelong crush Paxton and the new man on campus.

Who Is the Cast of ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4?

In addition to Maitreyi, Jaren and Darren reprising their roles, the rest of the OG cast is also returning. Devi’s mother, Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar (played by Poorna Jagannathan), cousin Kamala Nandiwadal (played by Richa Moorjani) and besties Eleanor Wong (played by Ramona Young) and Fabiola Torres (played by Lee Rodriguez) are forced to go along with Devi’s crazy antics.

Season 4 newcomer Michael Cimino portrays the California teen’s newest crush, Ethan.

“I pass the shirtless torch to you, Michael,” Darren commented after Michael shared the teaser trailer via Instagram.

When Does ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 Premiere?

“All the flings, fights, and friendships have led up to this,” the streaming series’ official Instagram account shared in May 2023.

Season 4 of Never Have I Ever will be streaming on Netflix on Thursday, June 8.

“It’s the end of the beginning of the chapter of their lives that’s the beginning of the end to the next chapter of their lives that’s starting,” Maitreyi wrote following the announcement.