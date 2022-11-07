Remembering his brother. Nick Carter broke down in tears during a Backstreet Boys show in London on Sunday, November 6, following the death of his younger brother Aaron Carter one day prior.

The singer, 42, was comforted on stage by bandmates Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson. A photo of Aaron was shared on the screen as the Backstreet Boys shared kind words about the late “I Want Candy” singer.

“Thank you so much, London. That was our latest and very last single off of the DNA album. And that song is very special to us because that song is about family. And everybody in here, we all grew up together,” Kevin, 51, shared on stage. “We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs. You guys have been through it with us. We’ve been through it with you and we thank you for taking us on that journey with you. We thank you for being a part of the Backstreet family for 29 years. We thank you for all the love for all the years.”

The singer went on to say that they had “heavy hearts” because of Aaron’s passing. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him,” Kevin added.

Life & Style confirmed Aaron’s death on Saturday, November 5, at age 34. TMZ was the first to report the news, sharing that the Florida native was found in his bathtub.

The Backstreet Boys’ onstage tribute came just after Nick, for his part, shared a social media tribute to his younger brother.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

The singer went on to say that “addiction and mental illness is the real villain here,” noting that he will “miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.” Nick continued, “Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth. … God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Nick from the Backstreet Boys’ London show.