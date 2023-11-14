Nick Viall defended Brittany Mahomes from backlash from Swifties after Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, became the face of Kim Kardashian‘s Skims’ holiday line — amid Brittany’s newfound friendship with Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift fans are freaking out over it and are like crucifying Brittany again and I feel like people just need to back off,” Nick, 43, said in an episode of “The Viall Files” on November 14. “How do we even know that she did this campaign after her and Taylor became friends?”

“There’s too many questions,” the former Bachelor star continued. “Also, do we think Taylor even cares at this point?”

Fellow Bachelor Nation member Well Adams, who was a guest during the episode, asked Nick for clarification regarding the issues between ​Taylor, 33, and Kim, 43. After explaining, Nick added, “I just feel like at this point, one, Taylor might be irritated but again, we don’t even know when Brittany Mahomes shot this. And two, let’s just see if Taylor’s mad first before we start crucifying Brittany Mahomes.”

However, Nick’s fiancée, Natalie Joy, chimed in and said, “Well, Taylor would never publicly, like, say anything about that.”

“The ​Viall Files” host argued that while Taylor might not address Brittany’s participation in the Skims campaign, she could distance herself from the NFL wife and make a statement that way.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Before moving on to a different topic, Nick added, “A friend of mine is good friends with Taylor, and I’ve asked her about, like, Brittany and, like, Taylor really brought people in. So, when they all met, Taylor kind of empathized with Brittany.”

On November 9, Brittany revealed photos of herself, Patrick and their two children, Sterling Skye, 2 ½, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 11 months, in the ​Skims ad and Swifties rushed to the comments to condemn Brittany for partnering with Kim Kardashian’s line of shapewear given Kim and Taylor’s history.​

One person wrote, “Do you know what the owner of this brand did to your friend??? Pls stop.”

Another fan chimed in saying, “100% never supporting anything a Kardashian does. And Kim is so desperate to get at Taylor, it’s laughable.”

Kim and Taylor openly feuded over the course of several years for different incidents, most notably in 2016 when Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West debuted his song, “Famous.” Lyrics in the song mentioned Taylor, who claimed she never gave Kanye permission to say anything about her. Kim, on the other hand, revealed Snapchat messages between Taylor and Kanye with Taylor seemingly telling Kanye to “go with whatever line you think is better.”

Neither Kim, Brittany nor Taylor have addressed the ​Skims campaign.