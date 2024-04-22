Nicola Peltz Beckham had a good reason for missing her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham’s, star-studded 50th birthday party on April 20. The actress was visiting her grandmother on the same night as the bash in London.

Nicola, 29, shared an Instagram Story photo of herself hugging her grandma on the night of the party. She then followed it up with an image of the birthday girl with husband David Beckham and all four of their kids at the event.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham,” Nicola captioned the photo. “I’m so sad I’m not there to celebrate and hug you! Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much!’

On Victoria’s actual birthday, April 17, Nicola also posted an Instagram tribute to the designer. Along with a photo of them together, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham. I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever.”

Although Nicola wasn’t there to dance with Victoria at her party, the former singer had plenty of good company. David, 48, even shared a now-viral video of his wife and her former Spice Girls band members performing a dance to their 1997 hit “Stop.” It was a reunion for the ages!

After Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham got married in April 2022, there were rumors that she was feuding with Victoria. The rumors began when fans realized that Victoria didn’t design her daughter-in-law’s wedding dress, while reports surfaced that claimed there was tension between the women amid the wedding planning process.

Later that year, Nicola shut down the feud rumors. “I was going to [wear one of Victoria’s dresses] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she explained. “She didn’t say, ‘You can’t wear it.’ I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started and then they ran with it.”

Victoria also responded to the rumored feud, telling The Sun, “It’s not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere, that word, ‘Feud feud feud.’ I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labeling it feud?”

In a March 2023 interview, Nicola reiterated the truth. “I’ve said this so many times. There’s no feud,” she insisted. “I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”