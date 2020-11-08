Busy, busy! Nikki Bella revealed what “mornings in the Chingvintsev household” look like on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, November 7.

In the cute snapshot, the 36-year-old could be seen wearing a harness as she pumped breastmilk for her son, Matteo. Her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, looked on as he prepared food for himself and his wife-to-be.

The Total Bellas star has been hard at work as a parent since giving birth to her first child on July 31. Nikki has been going the extra mile as a dedicated mother — so much so that she revealed on Friday, November 6 that she hasn’t been sleeping much.

“You got a super tired mama here,” the former wrestler told fans in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. “I don’t remember the last time I got three straight hours of sleep. I usually just get two. Gosh, the day I get three straight is going to feel amazing. Five hours is going to feel like a week! But it’s all worth it.”

The WWE alum noted she was partially to blame for her sleep schedule. “I should be going to bed when Matteo goes to sleep but I get excited to hang out with Artem and I just, yeah,” Nikki added. “This mama does not sleep and it’s been catching up to me pretty bad the past few weeks. Ugh, and it makes it so hard to lose weight! The pounds now feel like it’s point six, point five.”

Aside from being super mama, Nikki is working toward getting back to her pre-baby weight. The athlete first revealed her 18-pound postpartum weight loss goal on September 7, just five weeks after welcoming her son. She noted she wanted to do it in the “healthiest way possible” so she could continue breast-feeding her little boy.

“Giving my son the most amazing nutrition is No. 1,” she said on Instagram at the time. “So, there’s going to be no crash diets. There’s going to be no starving myself. It’s going to be bringing workouts back in and healthy nutrition, which I have been doing. Of course, I cheat here and there, the normal.”