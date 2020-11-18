It’s all about trust! Nikki Bella‘s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, was unphased after the reality star’s ex John Cena reached out following the birth of their son, Matteo, in July. “That’s what I love about Artem,” Nikki told Page Six on Tuesday, November 17.

“He’s just so comfortable in his own skin, in our relationship,” the longtime Total Bellas personality, 36, added. “He’s so secure — which he should be — that we could literally be friends with exes and it doesn’t bother us.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Even if Artem, 38, is OK with Nikki and John, 43, being amicable following their split in May 2018, the Incomparable coauthor made it clear they don’t speak often and when they do, her sister, Brie Bella, is also involved. “I haven’t talked to John in a conversation in a long time, well over a year,” she assured. “He congratulated us about the babies, but that was group text, not individual to me.”

Brie, 36, welcomed her son, Buddy, with husband Bryan Daniel just one day after Nikki on August 1. “I think, too, because he was so close with our family and when we have big milestones — like when the book came out and having the babies — he’ll put us on a group text to send congratulations,” the Total Divas alum echoed on behalf of her twin.

Nikki, who spent six years with the “Trainwreck” actor, hopes to distance herself from speaking about the past and their relationship. “We do not talk. We do not text. Yes, he congratulated my sister on a group text with our babies … because he’s a gentleman,” the California native reiterated during a Wednesday, November 18, episode of “The Bellas podcast.”

“There was nothing more than just a ‘congratulations on your baby boys.’ He is so happy in his relationship. I am so happy in mine,” she continued, referring to John’s wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, whom he married in early October. “We haven’t had a personal conversation in years, I want to say. I just wish it would stop.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!