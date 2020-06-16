North Turns 7! Kim Kardashian Gushes Over ‘Creative’ Daughter in Birthday Tribute: See Family’s Messages

Time flies! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, turned 7 on Monday, June 15, and some of her famous family members shared sentimental tributes on social media to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Of course, the reality star and KKW founder took to Instagram with a sweet message gushing over her baby girl. “You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of!” she wrote in her heartfelt caption.

Kim, 39, shared a montage of photos showing her daughter’s fiercest style moments as well as some of their favorite memories together over the years.

Proud grandma, Kris Jenner, also took to Twitter with not one, but two B-day messages. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!! From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!!” she gushed in the first caption alongside a slideshow of beaming portraits.

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian even shared a cute tribute of her own, including some photos of North playing with her daughter Penelope Disick.

North has already proven to be a star in her own regard and fans can’t get enough of her outgoing personality. Back in February, she hilariously crashed her mom and dad’s interview while they were promoting the March issue of Architectural Digest. Later on, the 7-year-old revealed what she enjoys to do at home.

“I like to do gymnastics and cartwheels, dance competitions, play the piano and my violin,” North said, revealing she always looks for “animals and huuuuge crystals. There’s some bigger than Dad and little miniature ones.”

North also loves to spend time with her younger siblings Psalm, Chicago and Saint. Back in March, she got creative while staying at home with her brood.

At the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off the “quarantine house” that North made for her dolls amid the lockdown. “She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye with windows so we can look out,” Kim said while sharing the cute video with her followers.

North is so clever and smart!

Scroll down to see all of the birthday tributes for Kim and Kanye’s daughter.