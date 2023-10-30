North West got some inspiration from her dad, Kanye West, for her 2023 Halloween look. Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s oldest child took to TikTok on Saturday, October 28, to share videos of herself in a bear costume for the holiday. The “Dropout Bear” is Kanye’s mascot and was featured on the covers of his first three albums: The College Dropout, Late Registration and Graduation.

North, 10, went all out for her costume, wearing the giant bear head and the same outfit that Dropout Bear rocked on the Graduation cover in 2007. She danced around to some of Kanye’s songs – including “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “I Wonder” – while wearing the costume in her TikTok videos (North shares a TikTok account with Kim, 43).

In addition to appearing on Kanye’s album covers, Dropout Bear would often join the rapper at events during the early days of his career.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

North has drawn inspiration from her dad, 46, in the past, too. In August, she visited Tokyo with Kim and wore an outfit very similar to one Kanye rocked while appearing on Total Request Live in 2004. She donned an oversized orange and purple shirt with baggy pants and boots for the outing.

In addition to North, Kim and Kanye also share sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, and daughter Chicago, 5. “I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child. She does her own thing,” Kim explained on a recent episode of The Kardashians. “Then the two little ones are a year apart so they’re like twins, almost, and they’re always together. So Saint loves the little ones, [and] would love North if she would hang out with him, but she won’t.”

As North has gotten older, she’s developed a love of painting, fashion and costume makeup. She also recently hinted that she may be following in her dad’s musical footsteps, too. While on TikTok Live with Kim earlier this month, North asked fans, “Should I drop an album?”

Kim ended the video shortly after that. “North, I’m going to get off this Live right now because you are really just saying way too much,” she told her daughter. “I love you, but I don’t want to talk about stuff that you’re going through.” The pre-teen previously took the stage at Kanye’s runway show for Yeezy at Paris Fashion Week in 2018 when she was just six years old. She rapped for the audience while models strutted on the catwalk around her.