North West already has music in her soul as the daughter of Kanye West, but is she already preparing to release an album? The pre-teen hinted that’s one of her many plans during a Thursday, October 19 TikTok Live with her mom, Kim Kardashian, that an album is one of her many plans.

North, 10, looked over at Kim, 42, and asked, “Should I drop an album?” The Skims founder was either playing coy about future music plans or shocked by her daughter’s out-of-the-blue statement.

Kim replied, “North, I’m going to get off this live right now because you are really just saying way too much.” She added, “I love you, but I don’t want to talk about stuff that you’re going through.”

Earlier in the live session, North told fans she has a reading disability, telling viewers, “Guys, I have Dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?” as an exasperated Kim replied, “Northie, you are sure spilling the tea on here.”

Kanye and Kim’s eldest daughter has already shown she has a talent for performing. The “Flashing Lights” rapper shared a Twitter video in 2018 of North singing “No Mistakes,” a song off his then-upcoming album Ye. He added three heart eyes emojis to the post to show his pride in his daughter’s talent.

The Yeezy designer let a then-6-year-old North get behind the microphone at Ye’s Season 8 runway show during Paris Fashion Week to belt out the rhymes, “I will never do bad things / Walk to the street / What are those / I have new shoes, they’re really cute.”

Her designer father stood beside her smiling from ear to ear at his daughter’s musical ability while Kim sat in the front row recording the performance on her phone.

North showed off her artistic chops again at her dad’s Ye Season 9 presentation at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022. She joined a children’s choir who performed remixed religious songs while wearing her dad’s designs featuring oversized brown T-shirts and pants.

Over the years, Kanye also gave North opportunities to perform at his Sunday Services, even rapping alongside her.

While it’s unclear if North is actually planning to drop an album, she would likely have the support of her father, even though Kim seemed to be a little exhausted at her musical aspirations on top of her love of painting, fashion, hairstyling, travel, sports and other activities that keep North constantly busy and on the go.