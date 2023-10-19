Kim Kardashian and daughter North West interacted with fans via TikTok Live on Wednesday, October 18, and the celebrity child shocked her mom when she revealed she has Dyslexia.

“Guys, I have Dyslexia,” North, 10, said in the video after she handed Kim her phone to help spell a word. “Do you even know what that is?”

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty in reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding), according to The Mayo Clinic.

It took a beat for the SKIMS founder, 42, to realize what North said in the live video, but she tried to defuse the conversation lightheartedly. “Northy you are sure spilling the tea on here, OK?” Kim said while looking into the camera.

North then put a mischievous look on her face and asked her online fan if she “should drop an album,” which clearly upset Kim.

“I’m going to stop this live right now because you just really are saying way too much,” the reality star said, adding, “I love you. I purposefully do not talk about stuff that you’re going through.”

Getty

Fans enjoyed seeing the raw parenting moment between Kim and North, while giving endless support to the youngster for being fearless. “I totally understand Kim, people are brutal. But happy North isn’t scared to share her problems,” a fan wrote in the comments section of the reshared TikTok video.

“I love how she is with her. She provided a little correction but it wasn’t unpleasant at all,” a second person applauded, while a third wrote, “[North’s] transparency is so precious. Embarrassment and shame will be foreign to her.”

One day after the mother-daughter duo spilled the beans online, Kim shared that North doesn’t have an interest in her younger siblings Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom the Hulu star shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

“I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing,” the beauty mogul said during the October 19 episode of The Kardashians. “So, Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with them, but she won’t, so I wanna give him a little bit of attention.”

Although Kim doesn’t want North to be too open on social media, she does support her to become famous and follow in her parents’ footsteps. A source exclusively told Life & Style in May that the family matriarch “unintentionally” puts “pressure” on North and “thinks she’s helping her daughter.”

“North wants to be a big star, she says she wants to be bigger and more famous than her mom and dad. That’s an enormous amount of pressure to put on a little kid,” the insider explained to Life & Style at the time. “If Kim had her way, North would already have her own reality show, clothing line and an established brand. She’s not that far off though, it’s all part of the master plan. It’s all about being in the spotlight and staying relevant. That’s the Kardashian rule book – fame is the name of the game.”