Week of November 5 through November 11. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks



Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Give yourself a chance to unwind this weekend, Scorpio. You feel your best when you are totally in tune with yourself, so use this time to work on boosting the power of your mind, body and emotions.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Building a strong foundation that supports you is important now. So, consider how to make improvements that will create confidence, security and stability.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your words are beginning to carry more power — make sure you use them wisely. There’s a difference between critiquing and criticizing.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Passion burns brightly this week, Aquarius. If you’ve been longing for a deeper romantic connection, keep your antennae tuned!

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Life is feeling upbeat and you’re ready to share it with someone! Whether you’re looking for love or some sweet, sexy fun, the chemistry is electric.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With your detective hat on, you’re ready to sniff out any information that could help you on your way. Other people may think that you’re more intense than usual, but the truth is important now — and you’re not willing to settle for anything less.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’re a hard worker when it counts, but in your time off, you need pleasure and relaxation . That’s especially true this week, Taurus. Don’t be surprised if love takes center stage now!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

With your multitasking mind in overdrive, it may be hard to stick with the plan. You’ll want to stay focused, though, if you’ve got a lot to accomplish.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

If you’ve had a falling out with someone, now could be the time to make amends. Or, you may decide to make a clean break. Either way, the choice is yours, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re keen to make changes that really matter. This is a fab time to whip yourself into shape and launch a new health regime.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Life is going to get busy, Virgo, especially in the area of personal fulfillment. Be ready to leap on any opportunity that could take you to the next level.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your sweet, affectionate nature gives you a head start in love this week, but whether you’ll have time to indulge is another matter! Try to make space for the magic to unfold.