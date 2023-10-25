The Real Housewives of New York City star Ubah Hassan left fans on a cliffhanger during the last two episodes of season 14 when she subtly revealed a new man in her life. Though he was referred to as his resident state “Mr. Connecticut,” Bravo viewers were in the dark about the bachelor’s identity until Ubah made her relationship with boyfriend Oliver Dachsel public at a gala event on October 24, 2023. Now, eager fans want to know more about the reality star’s handsome man, including his job and, unsurprisingly, how much money he makes.

How Does Oliver Dachsel Make Money?

Oliver earned his master’s degree in economics and business administration at WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management in Europe before attending Columbia Business School, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before getting his degree, Oliver served one year in the German Federal Armed Forces.

Now, Oliver works as a managing director on the investment banking, metals & mining team at Jeffries Financial Group, where he previously served as the company’s senior vice president.

According to his LinkedIn, Oliver advised more than $40 billion of “completed M&A, debt and equity capital markets transactions since 2006.”

What Is Oliver Dachsel’s Net Worth?

It’s unknown what Oliver’s 2023 net worth is as of publication, but Jeffries Financial Group has an outstanding estimated net worth of $6.87 billion, according to Macro Trends.

Is Oliver Dachsel Philanthropic?

Not only does Oliver advise a large lump sum of money, but he also gives back to the greater good. In fact, he has held a position on the board for the disaster and humanitarian relief organization All Hands and Hearts.

“All Hands and Hearts effectively and efficiently addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by natural disasters,” the non-profit’s mission via LinkedIn reads. “We communicate directly with local leaders and community members and then deploy our unique model of engaging volunteers to enable direct impact, helping to build safer, more resilient schools, homes and infrastructure.”

When Did Oliver Dachsel Start Dating Ubah Hassan?

Ubah did not disclose exactly when she and Oliver started dating, but they were seemingly getting serious as filming for RHONY season 14 concluded.

The Ubah Hot Sauce founder admitted she was “very much in love and content” in her relationship during a September 10 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

One month later, the pair made their grand relationship debut at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala in New York City.