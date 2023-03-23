She’s “39 and feeling fine.” Olivia Wilde celebrated her birthday with a gift to fans — showing off her hidden butt tattoo!

“Thanks for the birthday love. I milked it for way too long and it’s been great,” the Don’t Worry Darling director shared via Instagram on Tuesday, March 21. “Here’s to whatever’s next. Probably not another tramp stamp but who knows.”

In the snap, Olivia is holding on to her bathing suit bottoms while her dragon tattoo, located on her right butt cheek, is on full display. The black-and-white photo also features one of the House alum’s besties standing next to her. The birthday tribute to herself comes a few weeks after Olivia’s actual birthday, which was on March 10.

While the actress-turned-director likes to keep her ink design under wraps, she’s actually spoken about the aforementioned dragon tattoo in a previous interview.

Shutterstock

“I have a bad-tattoo club if you want to be in it,” Olivia shared on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in 2013. “I have a tattoo of a dragon that I got when I was 13. … I was in New York City. I thought it was a great idea. [Dragons] had a lot of meaning at the time, but now it’s hideous.”

While she may find it ugly now, the New York native has no issue showing the tattoo off from time to time, along with her other ink designs. While she hasn’t shared the meaning behind all her tats, the Booksmart director did reveal in a fan Q&A that she has “All love, A,” inked on to her wrist.

“It’s in honor of my late uncle Alexander Cockburn. He was a dear dear friend,” she shared at the time. “The tattoo is the last phrase he wrote to me. All love, A. It reminds me to love everyone, just as he did.”

Other than showing off her tattoos, it appears that Olivia is entering her 39th year as a single lady following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles.

“Olivia is focusing all her time on her children and being a great mom,” a source exclusively told Life & Style last month. “There is no truth to rumors that she is dating anyone and is keeping a low profile after her breakup with Harry.”

The Tron: Legacy actress and “Matilda” singer were together for nearly two years, taking their relationship public in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. While fans often spotted them out together, and snapped photos with Olivia at Harry’s concert, the former flames kept their romance relatively private.

“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” Harry, 28, said when discussing his love life with Rolling Stone in August 2022. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”