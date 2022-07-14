First comes love, then comes marriage? Pete Davidson revealed he “100 percent” wants to get married in his future amid his ongoing romance with girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

In an episode of Kevin Hart’s Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, opened up about his life goals. The episode dropped on the streaming platform on Thursday, July 14.

“Is the idea of marriage with a kid …?” Kevin, 43, asked the comedian, to which Pete responded, “That’s the way I hope it goes.”

The funny man also noted that his “dream” is to be a father some day, describing himself as “definitely a family guy.”

“My favorite thing ever, which I’ve yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” Pete added. “I just want to be there and watch them have what I didn’t have … It’s, like, super corny, but it would be so fun. Just dress up a little dude or like … I’m just so excited for that chapter.”

The comic then explained how he’s “preparing” for fatherhood in the meantime.

“Just trying to be, like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better, so that when that happens, it’s just easier.”

Although Pete did not mention the Kardashians star, 41, by name, his comments about his love life are sending fans into a tizzy, especially since Kim’s Hulu series revealed that Pete will appear in season 2, airing on September 22.

The reality series’ teaser trailer dropped on Monday, July 11, and the Skims founder shared it via her Instagram Stories. In one of the clips, Kim was seen asking her beau if he wanted to “take a shower with [her] really quick” as she unzipped her second Marilyn Monroe dress during the evening of the May 2 Met Gala.

In response to his lady’s NSFW request, the comedian quickly dropped what he was doing and hastily rushed toward her.

Despite Pete’s comments about wanting children, Kim previously expressed that she did not intend to expand her family.

“Yeah, I’m done. I have a lot of kids, I’m done,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2021. The beauty mogul shares her four kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

While she gave birth to daughter North, 9, and son Saint, 6, she and Ye, 44, turned to a surrogate to welcome daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, after her first two pregnancies were considered high risk.

Whether or not the two are on the same page when it comes to kids, Kim and Pete are enjoying their ongoing romance, which began in late October 2021 weeks after she made her SNL hosting debut. As a tribute to their hilarious SNL Aladdin skit, Pete recently added a new tattoo to his extensive collection that reads, “Jasmine” and Aladdin,” with an infinity symbol in the middle.