Better build another nursery! Property Brother Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, 38, are expecting their second child together. Here’s what the HGTV star, 45, had to say about the exciting new addition when he exclusively spoke to Life & Style at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in LA on January 27!

Congrats on Baby No. 2! What are you most looking forward to?

Thank you! I’m really excited to see [son Parker, 20 months] as an older sibling. We don’t know if we’re having a boy or girl, but just to see him with a sibling, like what I had growing up and what Linda had growing up — I think it’s gonna be pretty special. They’re gonna be close in age, kind of. Hopefully they’re besties.

Did you ever think that maybe you and Linda would welcome twins?

Yeah. I’m a twin. Linda has twins in her family. So we always thought, “What if we ended up having quadruplets or something?” Unfortunately we know that [this time] it ’s only one baby. We don’t know boy or girl, but we know one baby.

What are you doing to prepare?

Linda’s mom will be in town. My brother, Jonathan, and Zooey [Deschanel], they live close by. So, we have a ton of help. It takes a village.