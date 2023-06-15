Not holding back! Ariana Madix dropped a NSFW sex confession that had viewers clutching their pearls during the Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode.

“I don’t cum from penetration unless it’s penetration in the,” Ariana, 37, said while pointing to her backside. “I’ll cum from that real fast,” she added.

During a confessional, the Something About Her sandwich shop co-owner explained why she prefers anal sex by providing a very telling analogy.

“Often times, when you go to a really exclusive club, the front door is where, like, all of the regular people would be going in, and then the back door is, like, where the really chic celebrities go in,” Ariana cheekily noted.

The episode, which aired on Bravo on Wednesday, June 14, featured bonus scenes that fans didn’t initially see throughout season 10.

In one moment, viewers watched Ariana and her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval attempt to rekindle the original spark they had when they first fell in love by enjoying a cute rollerskating date.

Shutterstock (2)

“You look very f—king hot today,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, 39, complimented the former Disney Parks cast member, to which she sweetly replied, “Thank you, Tom. It’s cute that we’re going on a date, we haven’t been on a date in so long. We need to have fun together.”

In a separate confessional, Ariana opened up about the “sacrifices” she and Tom were making at the time due to their busy lives, primarily with him starting his business with his friend Tom Schwartz.

Despite noting that she missed “being able to really be together,” the Buying Back My Daughter star noted that being apart sometimes was still “worth it” because she wanted him to “succeed” as a bar owner.

Fans of the hit reality TV series have been glued to the VPR universe since March 3 after Life & Style confirmed that Tom and Ariana broke up because he had been cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss. During the subsequent three-part season 10 reunion, it was revealed that Tom and Raquel’s affair had been going on for eight months.

Though the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer and the former Miss Sonoma County, 28, apologized to Ariana for their actions, the Florida native insisted that she would not forgive them.

In the last few minutes of the reunion finale, Tom fought back tears as he told Ariana, “I know that you hate me, but I want you to know … I will always love you. I will always be cheering you on from afar, always.”

However, Ariana simply responded, “I will not forgive him, and I will not be cheering him on from afar.”