Aca-believe it. Rebel Wilson got candid about her past dating life before finding love with current fiancée Ramona Agruma by revealing her first letdown from a woman.

“So, I for the first time, kind of got dumped,” the Australia native, 43, said during an appearance on Betches’ “U Up?” podcast on Wednesday, March 29. “Because their career was very important. And I’m being very careful because they’re in the public eye. So, I was like ‘Oh.’ But I’d had all these feelings that I’d never had feelings for a woman like that before, so it was all new and exciting. But I learned that, ‘Oh, maybe my heart could be open romantically to a woman, and then [I] met Ramona soon after.”

While discussing her new dating app, “Fluid,” Rebel recollected how she met the unnamed woman prior to meeting Ramona, 39.

“I was on one dating app … I was on Raya,” the Pitch Perfect actress explained. “And I’d done this experiment called ‘year of love’ where I just went out with anybody who asked me out, and I went out with about 50 different people.”

While reflecting on the “twist” of her dating experience, Rebel revealed she met a woman and “had feelings for her.”

Courtesy of Rebel Wilson/Instagram

“It wasn’t what I was expecting to happen,” she noted, before reflecting on getting engaged to Ramona. “It was a plot twist, which kind of surprised me. I never thought I was 100 percent straight, but I was only ever dating men before that.”

Rebel and Ramona announced their engagement on February 19 less than one year after going Instagram official with their relationship. They met through a mutual friend in late 2021.

As she described how difficult it was for her to express that she had feelings for a woman, Rebel revealed during the podcast appearance that she comes “from a conservative background.”

“I think I said the words, something like, ‘I don’t want to offend you. Are you interested in women?’” the How to Be Single star recalled asking the unknown person. “I think the thing with women is you can’t quite obviously tell. … So, you don’t know. But then it was like, as we were hanging out, there [were] some feelings, definitely. And then I’m like, ‘Well I’ve got to say something.’ And that was so embarrassing.”

Rebel then added that the woman admitted to having feelings for the actress, but their former friendship “didn’t end up going anywhere.”

“That whole experience of opening my heart up for a same sex relationship was … I don’t know, and then I met Ramona. [She] was the next woman I felt that way [with],” she concluded.

Thankfully, Rebel was destined to meet her future wife, as she later revealed that the other woman told her she “wasn’t interested in dating [her].”