Reese Witherspoon Brings Son Deacon as Golden Globes Date

Reese Witherspoon didn’t arrive at the Golden Globes dateless as The Morning Show actress’ son Deacon Phillippe accompanied his mom on the red carpet following her March 2023 divorce from ex-husband Jim Toth.

Deacon, 20, looked handsome in a classic penguin tuxedo while Reese, 47, donned a black strapless gown with a blush pink-tied top for the Sunday, January 7, event. The Golden Globe winner completed the elegant look with a diamond necklace.

Reese is entering 2024 looking fabulous after announcing her split from Jim just days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Reese wrote via Instagram on March 24, 2023. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Shortly after the Legally Blonde star revealed that she was back on the market, a source told In Touch that she and Jim “had led separate lives for years.”

“Their marriage became one of convenience over love — transactional so to speak, but news that they’ve actually pushed the divorce button has come as a shock!” the insider shared. “She’s a great mom, but she’s a workaholic and the marriage did suffer. No one cheated, there was no huge fight. Nothing dramatic happened.”

Reese and Jim share son Tennessee, 11. The Hollywood A-lister welcomed kids Ava Phillippe and Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The Big Little Lies actress is extremely close to her children and even turned to them for support after her separation from Jim.

“Reese is still processing the emotions of her divorce — it’s been a difficult year for her. But leaning on her kids is helping” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in August. “She had them young and is enjoying this phase. She genuinely loves hanging out with them and their friends and partners.”

Three months later, a source admitted to In Touch that 2023 was the “worst year” of Reese’s “life, but she survived and came out of it stronger than ever.”

Although her love life may have taken a 180, the Fear actress has taken time away from Hollywood to make more room for quality time with family and close friends.

“Reese is embracing this new chapter of her life,” the insider said, adding, “looking forward to the future, reflecting on everything she’s been through and trying not to judge herself for taking a break when she needs it.”