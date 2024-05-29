RHODubai’s Caroline Stanbury Plastic Surgery: Before and After

Domino Effect

After getting a facelift, Caroline admitted that she got the procedure after her face went through changes after taking Ozempic for weight loss.

“After 40, it’s so hard to lose weight. I’ve met so many 40-year-old women going, ‘How have you done it?’ And I don’t want to lie to you,” she said during a May 2024 episode of the “Uncut and Uncensored” podcast. “I’ve told you I’ve used Ozempic which I think is one of the best tools if you’re able to use it. It really is. Nothing can get you back on track. An unhappy, depressed woman is not much fun to be around. I can’t tell you what your ideal weight is, or what you should be or where you were. I know where I was before and I’m truly happy now.”