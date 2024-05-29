Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
RHODubai’s Caroline Stanbury Plastic Surgery: Before and After

Getty, Sergio Carrallo/ Instagram

Inside RHODubai’s Caroline Stanbury Public Plastic Surgery Journey: Before and After Photos

Fashion & Beauty
May 29, 2024 2:45 pm·
By
Picture

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury understands that she lives a public life, so she’s not afraid to share which plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone over the years. Ahead of the season 2 premiere of the hit Bravo show, Caroline opened up about the recognition she received after sharing clips of her post-operation journey following her November 2023 facelift.

“I think about 46,000,000 people actually saw it,” the reality star told E! News in May 2024. “I didn’t know it was going out that big because I knew other celebrities, obviously, have had facelifts. I didn’t know everyone would be that interested.”

Picture