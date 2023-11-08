‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Bravo Hall Pass

Melissa Gorga may be in one of the longest-lasting marriages in Bravo history with husband Joe Gorga, but the New Jersey Housewife wouldn’t mind having some NSFW fun with other Bravolebrities. Newly single Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard asked Melissa who her “hall pass on Bravo” was during Bravocon and the fashion designer was quick to answer.

“Who’s the hot Italian with the abs,” Melissa, 44, said in a TikTok video posted by Bravo TV on Tuesday, November 7, in reference to Summer House’s Andrea Denver. “I’m gonna stick with what I know.”

The Envy founder quickly took back her answer and revealed that Real Housewives of New York City flirt Brynn Whitfield is the one who’s really on her radar.

“I’ve decided this this weekend – Brynn. There is something about her. She walks by me and I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’ She just oozes everything that I love. I’m obsessed,” Melissa explained, noting, “There you go, that’s my answer. Take away the other [answer] or I’m gonna be in trouble.”

Unsurprisingly, fans agreed with Melissa’s answer about the single Big Apple resident in the comments section of the post.

“I think Brynn is everyone’s crush. She exudes sex,” one fan wrote as a second person commented, “Brynn is so magnetic there’s just something about her.”

Besides gushing over other Bravo hotties, Melissa gave fans an update on her relationship with costar and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice amid their ongoing feud.

“It’s unfortunate. There is not a real team happening here so it’s just it is what it is,” she told Entertainment Tonight on November 5 at BravoCon while discussing the cast dynamic. “We make it work right? Somehow, we are all professionals, and we are making it happen.”

While giving an inside scoop about the upcoming season 14 of RHONJ, the reality star dished that she and Teresa, 51, “have been in the same room together.” However, the women have “zero desire to communicate.”

Melissa and Joe’s ongoing feud with Teresa came to a head after the RHONJ OG claimed that her sister-in-law cheated on Joe during season 13, resulting in Melissa and Joe skipping her wedding with husband Louis “Luis” Ruelas in August 2022.

The reality TV family has yet to mend their relationships and there seemingly won’t be a resolution anytime soon.

“Listen, my parents are not here anymore. So no,” Teresa said at BravoCon. “First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust. Sorry. That chapter is closed with my brother unfortunately. It really is.”