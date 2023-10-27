RHONY’s Ubah Hassan Slams 'Hags' Costars and Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ubah Hassan brought the heat to the Bravo franchise and, no, we’re not talking about her hot sauce company. The supermodel called out her former costars during the season 14 reunion in an attempt to “seek clarity” about their oncamera actions throughout the season. While some fans applauded Ubah for bringing the drama, others – like RHOC’s Tamra Judge ​– didn’t like her behavior. Ubah caught wind of the fellow Bravolebrity’s comments and quickly added her to her hit list.

Tamra, 56, and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp recapped part 1 of the RHONY reunion during the Tuesday, October 24, episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, where Tamra shared her dislikes for Ubah’s behavior.

“Ubah’s reunion performance was giving me, ‘I did nothing all season and I need to do something to save my apple,’” Tamra told her cohost, 42, adding, “It felt forced.”

“She had multiple moments where she would bring some random topic up, and everybody would look at her and go, ‘Huh?’”

Ubah, 40, caught wind of the episode and clapped back via Instagram Stories and set the record straight on her demeanor during the reunion.

“@tamrajudge secure what apple? Darling, I’m the tree, duh! You know they edit this show to the moon and back. They nothing random they choose to edit that way to creating confusion so people like you can talk … If you’ve got questions, send ‘em my way.”

The Somali-Canada native also noted that she “didn’t go to the reunion for anyone” and “was there to seek clarity from a bunch of passive-aggressive hags.”

Ubah concluded her lengthy message by making a “sidenote” about her relationship with boyfriend Oliver Dachsel after fans assumed she kept her romance private because he was married. “Not everyone thrives on seeking attention or acting out their entire life for public consumption. And don’t give me the BS I signed up for this. My man didn’t.”

Throughout the season, viewers were under the impression that Ubah was one of the few single Housewives. They later came to find out in the last two episodes of the season that she was in a relationship but was keeping it out of the public eye.

Following Ubah’s post about Tamra, she shared screenshots of the Orange County Housewife seemingly sliding into her Instagram DMs. Tamra appeared to admit that she loves Ubah, but “didn’t understand” her anger towards RHONY star Jenna Lyons during part 1 of the reunion.

Ubah replied, admitting that she “bear no grudge against Jenna,” but didn’t appreciate her confessional commentary on Ubah’s problems with costars Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva.

“I wanted Jenna to know that the team she aligned with on the show didn’t even want her,” Ubah wrote.

Tamra then agreed that editing tends to make viewers confused about feuds that may not have been highlighted in the final cut. In an attempt to hear more of Ubah’s story, she asked her to come on the podcast, but the RHONY beauty gracefully declined.

“No, thank you. The majority of people here resort to passive-aggression and can’t confront the truth,” Ubah wrote. “I won’t waste my time on a group of biased viewers accustomed to artificial interactions.”