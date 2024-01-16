Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks revealed what she thought about Heather Gay’s confession that Jen Shah gave her the famous black eye in season 3.

“I actually couldn’t even discuss it for a long time at all, like, to anybody – to my castmates, to my family,” Meredith, 52, told E! News in an interview published on Tuesday, January 16. “Everyone was just so blindsided, so surprised and so overwhelmed.”

The reality TV star also speculated on what led to Heather’s injury.

“She didn’t say, ‘She punched me in the eye,’” Meredith said. “If I had to make my best guess, it happened when they were, you know, drunk and running around and being kind of silly.”

During the season 4 reunion, Heather, 49, didn’t offer many details regarding how or why Jen, 50, gave her the black eye and only said that she “blacked out” and truly “didn’t know” how it happened.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s season 4 finale shocked viewers when Heather revealed the cause of her black eye from season 3, along with the huge bombshell that new cast member Monica Garcia was allegedly running the Reality Von Tease Instagram account. The now-defunct social media profile targeted the stars of the popular Bravo franchise, with many of the posts revolving around former Housewife Jen.

Clifton Prescod/Bravo

When asked how the cast managed to keep what they learned about Monica, 40, and Heather’s black eye a secret from viewers, Meredith replied, “I think we knew that we had TV gold, and no one wanted to ruin it.”

Rumors have swirled that Monica has been fired from the show and won’t return to RHOSLC for season 5. While Bravo has yet to confirm the rumors, fans are curious if Meredith and the other Housewives would work with the mom of four after what they discovered.

“It’s not up to me to make that decision,” Meredith told E! News. “I guess we’ll all find out.”

Heather has stated that she would refuse to film with her in future episodes if production decided to bring her back.

“I don’t think I ever will. Ever,” Heather said in an interview with Variety. “It’s pretty definitive for myself. I can’t speak for my other cast members, but for me, it’s pretty clear.”

Monica has implied she won’t return for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5, and during an Instagram Live following the finale, the reality TV villain said that she had not been asked by Bravo to return.