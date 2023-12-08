It’s a mother’s nightmare. On November 20, Rihanna’s partner and the dad to her two young kids, A$AP Rocky, was ordered to stand trial in January. The 35-year-old is accused of firing a gun at fellow rapper Terell Ephron in November 2021 and faces up to nine years in prison on felony counts of assault with a firearm.

The rapper (a.k.a. Rakim Mayers) has maintained his innocence. Now insiders exclusively tell Life & Style that the “Umbrella” singer, 35, is terrified her family will be torn apart. “She’s trying to stay calm and listen to the lawyers promising they’ll keep him out of jail, but it’s pretty hard when everyone promised this wouldn’t even go to trial and look how that went,” the source explains. “If the worst happens and they throw the book at him, she’ll be raising her two kids alone.”

For now, the nine-time Grammy winner is doing all she can to bolster his case. “She totally believes he’s innocent,” the insider tells Life & Style. “She’ll stand by him 100 percent.”