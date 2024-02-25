Hit and Miss! The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet in Photos

With one last major award show to go before the Oscars, stars showed off their most breathtaking as well as cringeworthy looks on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.

In addition to film, the SAG Awards also honors achievement in television, so The Morning Show‘s Jennifer Aniston got another chance to not wear her beloved basic black as she hit the red carpet. Fans still remember her white satin Dior gown from when she won the category at the 2020 SAG Awards for her Apple TV+ show’s first season. It was one of her most iconic style moments ever.

On the film side, Margot Robbie, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt led the charge with head-turning looks on the SAG Awards red carpet, but did they dazzle or fizzle with their gowns?