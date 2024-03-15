Sam Asghari and Britney Spears had wanted children. In April of 2022, the couple announced they were expecting, but the singer, 42, sadly miscarried a month later. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” Brit said at the time. While they’ve since split, Sam hasn’t given up on his dream of becoming a dad. In an exclusive interview with Life & Style, the up-and-coming actor, 30, opened up about his hopes for the future.

Denim SHacket

Deal of the Day

‘Obsessed’ Shoppers Say This Denim Shacket Is an ‘Instant Fave’ — On Sale Now View Deal
Bikini Baby ... One More Time! Britney Spears’ Best Swimsuit Photos Over the Years
 Bikini Baby One More Time! Britney Spears’ Best Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

When asked if he wants to have a family within the next 10 years, Sam said, “Yes, absolutely.” He also shared a few tips for coping with a breakup. “Focus on yourself, focus on others as well. Give back,” said the former fitness trainer. Most important, though, “celebrate the past,” Sam urged. “Don’t ever feel sad about [it].”