Scott Disick received some backlash from some of his Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 6, after sharing a photo of his son Reign Disick asleep on his couch without a blanket.

Taking to Instagram, the father of three posted a photo from a nearby stairwell of his 6-year-old son in a green T-shirt and matching shorts curled up on his “cute sofa.”

Scott, 38, also shared a similar photo on his Instagram Stories, writing over the photo of sleeping Reign, “Night.”

After posting the photos, several fans wondered why Reign wasn’t covered in a blanket. One joked about the situation, “When u spend the night at ya homie house an they forgot to give you a blanket.”

“Someone get dat baby a blanket,” a concerned fan commented, while another said, “Awe go fetch a blanket for Reign.”

One fan wrote in the comment section, “This is such a depressing photo.”

An Instagram user echoed this sentiment, writing, “This the saddest photo ever. Poor child snuggled up alone in a cold empty room. Not a single kid thing around.”

However, there were some fans who defended Scott, with one responding, “shut up this kid has a great life,” before another added, “People please stop reading into stuff when there probably isn’t anything to read into. It isn’t nice.”

Scott’s snap of Reign comes nearly two weeks after he refollowed Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family on Instagram after quietly unfollowing them and ex-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin after his split from the model and the drama surrounding his alleged leaked DM.

The unfollowing-refollowing drama happened just weeks after the Poosh founder’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged DM on his Instagram Stories that depicted Scott shading Kourtney’s PDA with her boyfriend, Travis Barker.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott said in the alleged message, referencing to a photo of the reality TV star straddling Barker, 45, on a boat in Italy.