Week of December 17 through December 23. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With so many things to accomplish, your household is a hub of activity. Family members might look to you for help picking up the slack, but it’s important to give yourself some time off, too.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

If there are people who don’t respect you, you’ll want to let them go. As Christmas approaches, focus on those you love and adore instead.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Juggling friends and family will require some finesse, but if you can’t make every party this season, that’s OK. People will understand.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your flair for the dramatic will help you shine like a star over the holidays. So, if there’s someone special in your life, now’s the time to reach out and let them know.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With your sensual feelings running high, you’re ready for a good time. Cozy nights offer the perfect excuse to get up close and personal with someone you fancy.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

This week brings plenty of luck in all departments — be sure to make the most of opportunities that pass your way. At last, you should feel like you’re getting on top of everything, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

With love in the air, this really ‘tis the season to be jolly! Charisma is something you have in abundance, so keep some mistletoe handy.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Flirtatious lovers are drawn to you like a magnet this week amid the hypnotic charm of crackling fires and tempting treats. Don’t shy away from the attention.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You can’t help but be a perfectionist and that’s fine, Virgo, as long as you know when to stop and when to keep at it. If life has been nonstop hard work for a while, give yourself a break.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

While you love the charming ambience of Christmas with its twinkling lights and fantastic displays, it’s even more attractive when you have someone close to you. So, keep your heart open.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s no doubt that if you want a job done properly, you’ll have to do it yourself, Scorpio. Getting organized now leaves more space to chill and enjoy your passions over the winter break.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The holidays offer plenty of temptations. That’s why it’s a good idea to set a budget to keep your spendaholic tendencies in check…

