Week of December 3 through December 9. By astrologer Josephine Collins

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re revved up and ready to go! You may even decide to get out of town. Love could be more complicated, so communicate clearly and tread carefully around emotional subjects. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With the spotlight on you, it’s time to show others how amazing you truly are. If you’re not doing something that you love, you’ll want to create a new direction. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Unexpected conversations lead to new connections. Pleasure is at its peak right now, especially in the romance arena. Tackle an exciting new project at work; show them what you’ve got. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re in a determined mood, but when it comes to seeing results, you need to be patient. Exciting change is on the horizon, especially in the romance department. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Aries: March 21 – April 19

After throwing so much time and effort into getting your life on track, this is your turn to have some fun. Passion, glamour, style — you’ve got it all, so make sure you get out and enjoy the party season. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Although this is a fabulous week for shaping up and looking your best, you’ll want to dig deep and do some work on your inner self too. Are you happy or just coasting along? Reach out to a family relative who may need your support right now. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Whether it’s housework or homework, you want to get the job done. While working hard lightens the load, don’t forget to get out and socialize. New people and places give you a buzz! LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

With others demanding more of you, there’s less time to dwell on your personal goals, but that’s OK. The sociable atmosphere surrounding you this week should lift your mood. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Leo: July 23 – August 22

This is a magical time in your life. If there’s someone special, you’ll want to make space for them, and if you’re looking for love, snap up invitations. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Romance is hot and happening, so you’ll want to make yourself available. If you’re spoken for, there could be work to do. Does the give-and-take in your relationship need updating? LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The tug of war between what you desire and what you’ve got may be slowing you down. Refuse to settle for second best, and you’ll be heading in the right direction. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You know what’s good for you. Sometimes, you just don’t follow your own advice. So, when a second chance appears, be ready to go for it. LUCKY NUMBER: 8